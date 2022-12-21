Michigan football signs LB Breeon Ishmail
Ratings
|Stars
|Overall
|Position
|State
|247Sports
|3
|–
|#93 LB
|#38
|There is3
|3
|–
|#115 LB
|#78
|Rivals
|3
|–
|–
|#27
|ESPN
|3
|–
|#72 LB
|#29
|247Sports Composite
|3
|1181
|#98 LB
|#36
|On3 Consensus
|3
|1171
|#61 LB
|#37
Vitals
|Hometown
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|Projected Position
|Linebacker/EDGE
|Height
|6-foot-4
|Weight
|220 pounds
Notable offers
- Cincinnati
- Iowa State
- Kentucky
- Louisville
- Pitt
- Purdue
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
Readiness Level
Likely a redshirt player in year one.
Early Enrollee?
Well
Notes
Via MGoBlue.com:
Prep
• Attended Princeton High School (2023) coached by Andre Parker
• Previously spent three seasons at Hamilton, where he was coached by Nate Mahon
• Helped Princeton finish 9-3 with a playoff appearance his senior year in 2022
• The Hamilton Big Blue finished 2-7 his junior year
• Part of a Hamilton team that went 6-4 and reached the Playoffs during his sophomore season
• Also earned varsity letters in basketball; named All-GMC on the court his junior year
Key Statistics
• A two-way player who contributed as a linebacker and wide receiver
• As a senior, totaled 64 tackles including 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries; also intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown
• His junior year, made 38 tackles with one sack; on offense, caught 16 passes for 290 yards with two touchdowns in eight games
Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 1,173 overall player nationally, the No. 98 linebacker in the Nation and the No. 36 players in the state of Ohio
• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 91 linebacker in the nation and the no. 38 players in the state of Ohio
• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 92 player in the region, the No. 71 linebacker and the No. 29 players in the state of Ohio
• Rivals.com three-star prospect and the No. 27 players in the state of Ohio
• On3.com three-star Consensus prospect, the No. 1,164 players in the nation, the No. 60 athletes and the No. 37 players in Ohio
• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 111 athlete in the Nation and the No. 78 players in Ohio
• Second-team All-Ohio (2022)
• All-Greater Miami Conference honoree at Princeton
Personal
• Breeon Ishmail was born Nov. 14, 2004
• Son of Jimmy Hazel and Bredia Ishmail
Scouting report
Via 247Sports’ Allen Trieu:
Comes from a background of wide receiver, linebacker and edge pass-rusher. In college, depending on the scheme, he would project as a stand-up edge but can also play SAM or MIKE in some cases. As a senior, he played some MIKE for his team. Athletic background allows him to do well in coverage and came away with several interceptions as a senior. Has quickness and agility as a pass rusher. Still filling in and getting Stronger as well as developing a technical Arsenal of pass Rush moves and counters. Trajectory is going up and versatility allows him to fit in a variety of schemes and situational packages.
Film
.