Michigan football signs former Stanford OT

Transfer Portal Ratings

Stars Overall Position
247Sports 4 #45 #5 OT
There is3 3 #138 #9 OT

Vitals

Hometown Norcross, Georgia
Projected Position Offensive Tackle
Height 6-foot-7
Weight 320 pounds
High School Class 2020
Team Transferring From Stanford
HS 247Sports Composite Ranking 4-star (#74 prospect)
HS On3 Consensus Ranking 4-star (#33 prospect)

Years Of Eligibility

Projection at Michigan

  • Hinton has primarily played right tackle his entire career, so a lot depends on what Karsen Barnhart decides. If Barnhart comes back to Michigan, then Hinton will need to shift inside, play left tackle, or be valued depth next season.

Notes

  • Brother of former Michigan DT Christopher Hinton
  • Started nine games in 2021 and seven games in 2022 at right tackle
  • Was the teams Most Outstanding freshman in 2020
  • Allowed just two sacks in 2022

Highlights

.

