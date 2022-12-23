Michigan football signs former Stanford OT
Transfer Portal Ratings
|Stars
|Overall
|Position
|247Sports
|4
|#45
|#5 OT
|There is3
|3
|#138
|#9 OT
Vitals
|Hometown
|Norcross, Georgia
|Projected Position
|Offensive Tackle
|Height
|6-foot-7
|Weight
|320 pounds
|High School Class
|2020
|Team Transferring From
|Stanford
|HS 247Sports Composite Ranking
|4-star (#74 prospect)
|HS On3 Consensus Ranking
|4-star (#33 prospect)
Years Of Eligibility
Projection at Michigan
- Hinton has primarily played right tackle his entire career, so a lot depends on what Karsen Barnhart decides. If Barnhart comes back to Michigan, then Hinton will need to shift inside, play left tackle, or be valued depth next season.
Notes
- Brother of former Michigan DT Christopher Hinton
- Started nine games in 2021 and seven games in 2022 at right tackle
- Was the teams Most Outstanding freshman in 2020
- Allowed just two sacks in 2022
Highlights
RT 11AliveSports: Landmark Dodge Team 11 Truck of the Night: Myles Hinton from GAC https://t.co/0jkojbuV8E GACFootball myles_hint75 LandmarkDCJ #Team11 – 11AliveNews
— Channel 1 Atlanta (@channel1atlanta) November 30, 2019
