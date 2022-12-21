Michigan football signs DL Brooks Bahr

Readiness Level

Needs to add weight to his frame, but could be a year-two contributor.

Well

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended Loyola Academy (2023) coached by John Holecek

• Helped lead the Ramblers to a Class 8A Championship his senior year with a 13-1 record

• Loyola posted a 12-1 record his junior season (2021) with an appearance in the state semifinals

Key Statistics

• Totaled 49 tackles (25 solo) as a senior in 2022 with seven tackles for loss and two sacks

• Helped lead a defense that limited opponents to 14.3 points per game

• As a junior, totaled 46 tackles (17 solo) with eight for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 652 overall player nationally, the No. 70 defensive lineman and the No. 13 in the state of Illinois

• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 89 defensive lineman and the No. 19 players in the state of Illinois

• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 66 player in his region, the No. 97 defensive end and the No. 14 players in the state of Illinois

• Rivals.com three-star prospect, the No. 43 strong side defensive end and the No. 13 players in the state of Illinois

• On3.com three-star Consensus prospect, the No. 625 player in the country, the No. 65 defensive lineman in the Nation and the No. 13 players in Illinois

• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 64 defensive lineman in the Nation and the No. 8 players in Illinois

• Chicago Sun-Times All-Area team (2022)

• CCL/ESCC Blue lineman of the year (2022)

• CCL/ESCC Blue All-Conference performer (2022)

Personal

• Brooks Bahr was born August 26, 2004

• Son of Gus and Jennifer Bahr