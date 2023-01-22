Michigan Football Signee Honored Before NFL Playoff Game

After a phenomenal senior season, quarterback Kendrick Bell – Younger brother of former Michigan wideout Ronnie Bell – was honored prior to Saturday’s playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 6-3, 180 pound Gunslinger out of Park Hill High School recently won the Thomas A. Simone award, given to the best all-around player in the Kansas City area. Although the Trojans finished with a record of just 3-8 during his senior year, Bell put together an impressive season statistically. He completed 224-of-339 pass attempts for over 3200 yards and 35 touchdowns, along with 670 rushing yards and another 10 TD’s on the ground.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button