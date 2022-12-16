Michigan football senior QB Alan Bowman enters transfer Portal

For the second time this month, a Michigan football quarterback is on the move.

Alan Bowman, a fifth-year senior who spent the past two years in Ann Arbor after transferring into the program from Texas Tech, put his name into the NCAA transfer Portal on Thursday, the Free Press has learned.

Bowman transferred to Ann Arbor prior to the 2021 season with hopes of competing for the starting job, but was beaten out by both Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy (as the backup).

McNamara, who led the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004 as the starter, announced he was transferring to Iowa on Dec. 2 after Entering the Portal on Nov. 28. McCarthy, elevated to starter earlier this season, led UM to another Big Ten title and second straight College Football Playoff berth.

Bowman, who spent his time in maize and blue Mostly working mop-up duty, completed eight of 11 passes (72.7%) for 69 yards, with one touchdown and one interception across four games in two seasons. Prior to that, he started 16 games across three years for the Red Raiders and completed 67% of his passes for 5,260 yards, 33 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Bowman is the fifth Michigan player to enter the transfer Portal in the past three weeks, joining McNamara, DL George Rooks and TEs Erick All (Iowa) and Louis Hansen as departures.

The Wolverines now have four quarterbacks on the roster in McCarthy, Davis Warren, Alex Orji, and Jayden Denegal. They do not have any committed in the class of 2023; the three-day early signing period begins Wednesday.