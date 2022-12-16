Michigan football senior QB Alan Bowman enters transfer Portal

For the second time this month, a Michigan football quarterback is on the move.

Alan Bowman, a fifth-year senior who spent the past two years in Ann Arbor after transferring into the program from Texas Tech, put his name into the NCAA transfer Portal on Thursday, the Free Press has learned.

Bowman transferred to Ann Arbor prior to the 2021 season with hopes of competing for the starting job, but was beaten out by both Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy (as the backup).

Wolverines quarterback Alan Bowman (15) passes against the Connecticut Huskies during the second half action at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Sept.17, 2022.

McNamara, who led the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004 as the starter, announced he was transferring to Iowa on Dec. 2 after Entering the Portal on Nov. 28. McCarthy, elevated to starter earlier this season, led UM to another Big Ten title and second straight College Football Playoff berth.

