Michigan football RG Zak Zinter to Forgo NFL draft, return to school

It’s decision day for those college football players who have yet to announce whether or not they will return to school or enter the 2023 NFL draft, and Michigan football is waiting on a handful of players.

The Wolverines already got a shot in the arm with RB Blake Corum and LG Trevor Keegan both announcing that they will return for another year in Ann Arbor, but a few still remain — notably RG Zak Zinter, WR Cornelius Johnson, and LB Michael Barrett.

On Sunday, the maize and blue got the good news that Zinter — earlier thought to be an NFL draft lock, but who had been trending toward returning — will, indeed, play another year for the Wolverines.

With Zinter returning, Michigan brings back three of five Offensive linemen — LG Keegan, RG Zinter, and RTs Karsen Barnhart and Trente Jones. With the additions of Arizona State’s LaDarius Henderson and Stanford’s Drake Nugent and Myles Hinton, along with Jeff Persi, Giovanni El-Hadi, and Raheem Anderson, the Wolverines have a bevy of experienced options along the Offensive line in 2023.