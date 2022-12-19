Michigan football reels in another Ohio-based 2023 commitment

Although Michigan football has been insanely busy bringing in top-flight players via the NCAA transfer portal, there is still such a thing as old-school, bringing in players the old-fashioned way. That is, via recruiting.

With early signing day coming up on Wednesday, and the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff, it’s a surety that the maize and blue are set to gain some members to the 2023 class. There were a lot of commitments following the win over Ohio State at the end of November, primarily from the state of Ohio.

And, on Sunday, Michigan got another one, with 2023 Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney three-star cornerback D’Juan Waller pledging to the Wolverines

Waller is rated No. 1,236 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite and is the No. 114-rated cornerback.

Despite his ranking, 247Sports’ Allen Trieu envisions him as a Power Five starter in his evaluation.

Very long, tall and has lined up in different places defensively. Best projection right now is as a safety but could get opportunities to play cornerback or grow into a hybrid backer. Will come down hill and likes contact. Shows short-area twitch and change of direction at his size. Pure long speed is a bit of an unknown. Also played receiver and shows solid ball skills. On the raw side but has worked on his technique and is developing. Has a higher ceiling and versatility.

He has offers from Kentucky, Toledo, Ball State, Marshall, Ohio, and West Virginia. His pledge makes him the 20th commitment in the 2023 class and the fourth pledge from Ohio, as well as the second from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney, with his teammate, LB Jason Hewlett, committed.

