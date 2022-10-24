Michigan football ranked in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll

Michigan football had a bye during Week 8 of the college football season. But there is still plenty of hype surrounding the Wolverines after they destroyed Penn State the week before.

While the USA TODAY Coaches Poll dropped Michigan one spot after an off week, the Wolverines remained No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

In fact, the top seven spots remained unchanged. Georgia and Michigan both had a bye week, but Ohio State, Tennessee and Alabama took care of business. Clemson sneaked out a win against previously unbeaten Syracuse.

TCU jumped one spot after its win against Kansas State on Saturday night. Both Oregon and Oklahoma State jumped into the top 10 after beating UCLA and Texas, respectively.

