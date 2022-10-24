Michigan football ranked in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll

Michigan football had a bye during Week 8 of the college football season. But there is still plenty of hype surrounding the Wolverines after they destroyed Penn State the week before.

While the USA TODAY Coaches Poll dropped Michigan one spot after an off week, the Wolverines remained No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

In fact, the top seven spots remained unchanged. Georgia and Michigan both had a bye week, but Ohio State, Tennessee and Alabama took care of business. Clemson sneaked out a win against previously unbeaten Syracuse.

TCU jumped one spot after its win against Kansas State on Saturday night. Both Oregon and Oklahoma State jumped into the top 10 after beating UCLA and Texas, respectively.

You can see the entire top 25 below.

1 Georgia (31) 1530 1 7-0
2 Ohio State (18) 1513 2 7-0
3 Tennessee (13) 1476 3 7-0
4 Michigan 1382 4 7-0
5 Clemson (1) 1318 5 8-0
6 Alabama 1266 6 7-1
7 TCU 1213 8 7-0
8 Oregon 1114 10 6-1
9 Oklahoma State 1064 11 6-1
T-10 Southern California 927 12 6-1
T-10 Wake Forest 927 13 6-1
12 UCLA 803 9 6-1
13 Penn State 783 16 6-1
14 Utah 766 15 5-2
15 Be Miss 744 7 7-1
16 Syracuse 626 14 6-1
17 Illinois 508 18 6-1
18 LSU 502 NO 6-2
19 Kentucky 429 19 5-2
20 Cincinnati 386 21 6-1
21 North Carolina 278 22 6-1
22 Kansas State 272 17 5-2
23 Tulane 243 25 7-1
24 NC State 169 23 5-2
25 South Carolina 113 NO 5-2

