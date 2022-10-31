Michigan Football projected to flip D-line commitment from Wisconsin

It’s looking like Michigan football is already getting some positive results from a big recruiting weekend and the Wolverines are now projected to flip a Wisconsin commitment.

In addition to Michigan football playing an important game over the weekend against Michigan State and winning it by 22 points, it was also a key weekend in terms of recruiting.

The Wolverines Hosted a number of top targets in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Five-star QB Jadyn Davis was the headliner of the weekend and so far, things seem to be trending in a very positive direction with the No.2 QB out of the 2024 class.

Yet, Michigan football also had a number of 2023 recruits on campus. One of those was Wisconsin defensive line commit Roderick Pierce and already, the Wolverines are trending to flip the 2023 commitment of their Big Ten West rival.

This is according to the latest from EJ Holland of the Wolverine. Holland said he didn’t get an official interview with Pierce, a three-star prospect out of Oak Lawn, Illinois.

However, Holland, one of the top Michigan experts in the industry put in a flip projection on Sunday morning and that’s a really, really good sign for Michigan football, which now has a better than 80-percent chance of pulling off a flip via the On3 Prediction machine.

What to make of Roderick Pierce and Michigan Football

The Wolverines are pretty set in terms of edge rushers for the 2023 recruiting class but only have one interior defensive lineman committed in Brooks Bahr. Bahr is listed at 6-foot-6, 270 pounds and he could be like Mike Morris or Kris Jenkins, a guy with the ability to play end or tackle.

Pierce looks like more of a true defensive tackle. His On3 profile has him listed as a 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, but according to 247 sports, Pierce is 6-foot-3, 290 pounds. He’s ranked No. 732 overall in the 247 sports composite rankings but is the No. 52 D-lineman in the 247 specific rankings.

The composite rankings also have him ranked 12th in the state of Illinois for the 2023 class and that’s a state where the Wolverines continue to have success, including a late addition in 2022 in Jimmy Rolder which looks like one of the best gets of the class.

With Wisconsin having just fired their head coach and Michigan football on a roll, it’s not shocking to see predictions of a flip. Now, we just need to see if the Wolverines can seal the deal.