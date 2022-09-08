Michigan football players whose dads played in the NFL

One thing you can often point to when it comes to a college football player having success is ‘it’s in their blood.’ for eight Michigan football players, that’s certainly true.

While Michigan football sends a ton of players to the NFL on an annual basis, often times, there are players in Ann Arbor who have descended from former NFL players. Although it’s rare that the NFL Legacies are also Wolverine legacies, having grown up with someone having had pro experience can often be an indicator of future success.

With that in mind, here are the eight Michigan Wolverines who are on the 2022 team who have had fathers who played in the NFL.

RB Isaiah Gash



…is the son of former running back Sam Gash.

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A former fullback at Penn State, Sam Gash was drafted in the eighth-round of the 1992 NFL draft, and went on to play for four different teams in his NFL career — the Patriots, Bills, Ravens, and Saints. After his playing career ended, he worked his way up as a coach, serving as the Detroit Lions’ running backs coach from 2008-12, before going to the Packers in 2014-15.

His son, Isaiah, is a preferred walk-on running back, who is in the mix as the third running back on the depth chart. He made his career debut in 2021 against Northern Illinois in Week 3.

EDGE Jaylen Harrell



…is the son of former Detroit Lion James Harrell.

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

A former linebacker who played at Florida, James Harrell was undrafted in 1979, but went on to play for the Detroit Lions from 1979-83 and 1985-86 (he had a stint with the Tampa Bay Bandits in the USFL for one season), and he finished off his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1987.

Jaylen Harrell is a starting edge rusher for the Wolverines, now in his third season with the program.

DT Kris Jenkins Jr.



…is the son of Carolina Panthers and NY Jets DT Kris Jenkins.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins Sr. is an Ypsilanti-native who attended Belleville High School, but went to college at Maryland. A second-round pick in 2001, Jenkins went on to play defensive tackle at Carolina and then the Jets, and was a four-time Pro Bowler.

His son, Jenkins Jr., is the starting end tackle for the Wolverines, now in his third year.

S RJ Moten



Photo: Isaiah Hole

…is the son of legendary Eagles LB Ron Moten.

The Elder Moten attended Florida and was a sixth-round NFL draft pick by the Eagles. Moten’s career was cut short by injury. His son, Ron Junior (RJ), was a dual-sport athlete in high school, but stuck with football in Ann Arbor. He’s currently the starting safety in his third year with the program.

LB Micah Pollard



…is the son of famed Colts TE Marcus Pollard.

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

A former teammate of Jim Harbaugh in Indianapolis, Marcus Pollard was something of a journeyman in the NFL after his time with the Colts came to an end, having also played for the Lions, the Seahawks, the Patriots, and the Falcons.

His son Micah wasn’t a highly-rated recruit, but signed in the 2022 cycle. His fall camp has reportedly been quite good and he’ll eventually be a factor on the defensive side of the ball.

LB Jimmy Rolder



Photo: Isaiah Hole

…is the son of Miami Dolphins OL Scott Kehoe.

Kehoe attended college at Illinois, and spent one year in the NFL, playing left tackle for the Dolphins. He saw time in three games, as a starter, in 1987.

His son, Rolder, was a late riser in the 2022 recruiting class, but once he started getting on teams’ radars, he quickly generated interest from top programs. He had offers from LSU, Ohio State, Florida, and Wisconsin, but stayed true to his Michigan football pledge. He’s expected to see increasing time in rotation at the linebacker position this season — impressive for a true freshman.

DT George Rooks



Photo: Isaiah Hole

…is the son of former Giants defensive tackle George Rooks.

The Elder Rooks attended Syracuse before joining the New York Giants as a 10th-round NFL draft pick. The Younger Rooks is in his second year in Ann Arbor and is now seeing playing time as a reserve defensive tackle.

EDGE Taylor Upshaw



…is the son of defensive end Regan Upshaw.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

The Elder Upshaw, who was originally from Berrien Springs, Michigan, attended Cal and was a first-round NFL draft pick in 1996 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defensive tackle played for five teams in his NFL career, from the Bucs, to a short stint with the Jaguars, three years with the Raiders, a year at Washington, and finally, one year with the Giants.

Taylor is in his fifth year with the Wolverines, and was originally set to attend Florida before flipping to Michigan.