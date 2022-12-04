Michigan football players want Ohio State in the College Football Playoff

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While the idiom tends towards ‘it’s hard to beat the same team twice’ in the same season, apparently the team that resides in Ann Arbor is paying no mind to the possibility of a rematch with Rival Ohio State, should they meet in the College Football Play-off.

The Wolverines were thought to have eliminated the Buckeyes after going into Columbus an underdog but beating OSU 45-23. However, after Ohio State dropped to No. 5 in the rankings, both No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC lost in their Championship games. The Horned Frogs are still considered likely to remain at No. 3 and face Michigan, but the Trojans are likely out, given that it was their second loss. Which allows OSU to go back into the playoffs.

And, apparently, quarterback JJ McCarthy wouldn’t love anything more than to see the Buckeyes again this season.

See the 2022 Big Ten Championship game program here

In the aftermath of the Big Ten Championship Game, McCarthy and teammate Donovan Edwards were asked about the possibility that Michigan could face OSU again, and the sophomore quarterback was particularly enthusiastic about it becoming a reality.

“Please. Please. Bring it on,” McCarthy said. “That would be truly a blessing if we get a shot to play those boys again.”

Edwards was a little more cautious, in that he wasn’t as brazen as McCarthy. The way he looks at it is that Michigan shies away from no team on the schedule, whether that’s Ohio State, Georgia, or any other team.

“I mean, you know, I don’t really know. You know, we play who is on the schedule,” Edwards said. “It doesn’t matter who the opponent is. We’re going to play whoever is on the schedule.”

On Sunday around noon, Michigan football will learn who it must face in the College Football Playoff semifinal as well as who will be the other potential opponent opposite Georgia. Certainly, there’s a possibility that the Wolverines could see OSU in the semifinal, but the likelihood is that the Horned Frogs will be the team on Dec. 31.