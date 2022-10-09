Michigan football players of the game after defeating Indiana

Michigan improved to 6-0 on Saturday by beating Indiana in Bloomington, 31-10.

It was a tale of two halves for the Michigan offense on Saturday. The Wolverines scored 10 points in the first half and seven of those came on the first drive of the game. But the maize and blue came out on fire in the second half and moved the ball efficiently — mainly through the air.

JJ McCarthy threw for 304 yards, his first 300-yard performance as a Michigan Wolverine. The sophomore threw his first interception of the season when he forced a ball to Ronnie Bell in the end zone, but McCarthy had another nice performance completing 78% of his passes.

The defense started out slowly as well as trying to deal with the Hoosiers’ tempo offense. But the pass rush was as dominant as it has been this season. Michigan sacked Connor Bazelak seven times and knocked him down several other times.

The Hoosiers were held to 29 yards of offense in the second half. Indiana punted the ball five times and had a turnover on Downs during the final two quarters.

Here are our six players — three Offensive and three defensive — of the game from the Wolverines’ win against Indiana.

