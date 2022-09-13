Michigan football players in the NFL Week 1

Football is back.

Fans can now enjoy a whole weekend filled with football now that high school, college, and NFL are all back in business.

Michigan football has 51 former players who are on NFL rosters. Pretty Incredible number!

Several former Wolverines made big plays in Week 1. Tom Brady led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Even younger players like Kwity Paye had an outstanding Sunday recording two sacks against the Houston Texans — which resulted in the first tie of the season.

Rookies like Aidan Hutchinson (one tackle) and Daxton Hill (no stats) didn’t make much of a contribution in Week 1, but we are positive both will be household names at the end of the season.

We are going to show you several Michigan football players that stood out this weekend in the NFL. You can see their stats below, along with a video via Twitter that we found for most of the players.

Brandon Graham – Philadelphia



Philadelphia Eagles’ Brandon Graham reacts after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

One tackle and 0.5 sacks against the Detroit Lions.

Score: Eagles 38, Lions 35

Zach Gentry – Pittsburgh



Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during the first quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports

Two receptions for 40 yards on two targets

Score: Steelers 23, Bengals 20

Devin Bush – Pittsburgh



Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) Cele Braves after making a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Five tackles vs. Cincinnati

Score: Steelers 23, Bengals 20

Donovan Peoples-Jones – Cleveland



CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 11: Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns makes a reception against Donte Jackson #26 of the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Six receptions for 60 yards on 11 targets

Score: Browns 26, Panthers 24

Kwity Paye – Indianapolis



Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) celebrates his sack against Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) in overtime at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Seven tackles, two sacks, and two tackles-for-loss

Score: Colts 20, Texans 20

Rashan Gary – Green Bay



Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​(8) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, September 11, 2022 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Mjs Packers11 5 Jpg Packers11

Seven tackles, one sack, one tackle-for-loss, and two quarterback hits

Score: Vikings 23, Packers 7

Tom Brady – Tampa Bay



Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

18-for-27, 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception

Score: Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3