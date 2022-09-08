Michigan football player gives play by play of his own touchdown

The initial call, on television, was one of confusion. So it was only fitting that the player responsible for Michigan’s defensive touchdown on Saturday provided his own play by play.

Michigan defensive back DJ Turner went “inside the play” for a short video posted to social media on Wednesday (Sep. 7), a few days after his scoop-and-score touchdown against Colorado State.

Michigan led 23-0 early in the third quarter when Colorado State faced a fourth-and-7 from its own 41. The Rams drew up a pass play, and several Wolverines put pressure on quarterback Clay Millen. As defensive lineman Mike Morris unloaded on Millen, the ball popped out and fell to the Michigan Stadium turf.

“And it’s going to be an incomplete pass,” ABC’s Mark Jones said live. “Well, it’s not whistled dead. It’s still alive!”

Indeed it was. Turner picked it up and raced 45 yards for a score. If Colorado State had hopes of a big second-half comeback, Turner extinguished them. Michigan won 51-7.

“I was covering the guy. They took an inside release,” Turner said, describing his big play. After a couple of steps, he locked eyes on Millen only to see the ball come out.

“I didn’t hear a whistle. So I ran over and picked up the ball.”

Turner, a senior from Suwanee, Georgia, snuck out of a crowd of linemen and got to the home sideline. “I saw Mikey (Sainristil) running with me,” Turner said. “I was going to cut back, but I was like, ‘Nah.’ I just decided to stiff arm.”

Just inside the 20, Turner swatted away Colorado State wide receiver Melquan Stovall like a harmless fly.

From there, Turner could jog into the end zone. Once there, he’d already planned his celebration: a simple shimmy.

“It was great, first time in the Big House scoring.”

Turner had two interceptions last season, his first as a regular starter, but this was his first fumble recovery or touchdown at Michigan.

The Wolverines, ranked fourth in the country, host Hawaii on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network).