Michigan football No. 3 in the College Football Playoff; OSU is No. 2.

With one week to play in the 2022 regular season, Michigan football held onto the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, for the third consecutive week.

The top four remained unchanged, as all four of the nation’s undefeated teams won Saturday: No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC), No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten), No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) and No. 4 TCU (11-0, 8-0 Big 12).

LSU moves up to No. 5 after a win over UAB. Well. 6 USC (10-1, 7-1 Pac 12) jumped one spot after topping then-No. 16 UCLA, 48-45, followed by No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Clemson, No. 9 Oregon and No. 10 Tennessee — which tumbled from No. 5 after losing at South Carolina, 63-38, and losing Heisman Trophy candidate QB Hendon Hooker to a torn ACL.

Although the rankings were largely unchanged at the top, there is sure to be a shakeup next week, after the Wolverines take on the Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio, in the biggest game in the country.

