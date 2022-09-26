Michigan football might have to change its Offensive Philosophy soon

Over the last few months, Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh has recycled a stock response whenever he’s asked about his starting tight ends. In one form or another, Harbaugh describes Luke Schoonmaker and Erick All as two of the best in the country and says their stiffest competition for that crown is each other.

On Saturday, Harbaugh invoked the Platitude once more following a 34-27 win over Maryland in which Schoonmaker set new career highs with seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.

“We always think that Luke is right there with Erick and Erick right there with Luke as being the top guy in the conference — if not the country — at the tight end position,” Harbaugh said.

But Saturday was more of a one-man show; Schoonmaker paced the offense while All watched from the sideline in street clothes. For days, Rumors swirled on message boards and social media platforms that All sustained a potentially serious injury despite appearing in every game this season and navigating 24 snaps against Connecticut without an obvious incident. The absence of an official injury report meant nothing concrete emerged before kickoff, and Harbaugh offered no additional information in his postgame news conference.

“No update right now,” Harbaugh said. “They weren’t able to go today.”

Although it’s possible All could have suffered a new injury in recent weeks, a source told the Free Press he’s been dealing with a significant back issue for the better part of a year. The problem arose during the 2021 season and continued through U-M’s winter workouts and spring practices. It was flagged again on medical scans over the summer — at which point some people encouraged him to have surgery — but All forged ahead with training camp instead.

