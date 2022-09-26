Michigan football might have to change its Offensive Philosophy soon

Over the last few months, Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh has recycled a stock response whenever he’s asked about his starting tight ends. In one form or another, Harbaugh describes Luke Schoonmaker and Erick All as two of the best in the country and says their stiffest competition for that crown is each other.

On Saturday, Harbaugh invoked the Platitude once more following a 34-27 win over Maryland in which Schoonmaker set new career highs with seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.

“We always think that Luke is right there with Erick and Erick right there with Luke as being the top guy in the conference — if not the country — at the tight end position,” Harbaugh said.

But Saturday was more of a one-man show; Schoonmaker paced the offense while All watched from the sideline in street clothes. For days, Rumors swirled on message boards and social media platforms that All sustained a potentially serious injury despite appearing in every game this season and navigating 24 snaps against Connecticut without an obvious incident. The absence of an official injury report meant nothing concrete emerged before kickoff, and Harbaugh offered no additional information in his postgame news conference.

“No update right now,” Harbaugh said. “They weren’t able to go today.”

Although it’s possible All could have suffered a new injury in recent weeks, a source told the Free Press he’s been dealing with a significant back issue for the better part of a year. The problem arose during the 2021 season and continued through U-M’s winter workouts and spring practices. It was flagged again on medical scans over the summer — at which point some people encouraged him to have surgery — but All forged ahead with training camp instead.

The pain persisted in wins over Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn as All caught three passes for 36 yards in 64 combined snaps. It’s believed that All’s absence against Maryland is linked to renewed discussions about potentially undergoing surgery, the source said.

“The offense is always going to take a hit when you have a leader like that and someone who works as hard as he does and is as talented as he is (unable to play),” quarterback JJ McCarthy said after beating Maryland. “The offense didn’t skip a beat because he was on the sideline just being that Captain that we voted for. I mean, he was always keeping us up, always in my ear telling me everything I needed to hear.

“And those guys in that tight end room stepped up. We’ve got one of the best tight end rooms in the country, and I know that for a fact. They just played extremely well with him being out.”

McCarthy’s assessment is accurate in the sense that tight ends Coach Grant Newsome has several reserves capable of contributing to some aspect of Michigan’s offense: Joel Honigford is an above-average blocker; Max Bredeson is versatile enough to play as an H-back or fullback; Colston Loveland is an excellent receiver.

But what Newsome lacks is a tight end with All’s completeness, one who doesn’t need to be substituted because he can run block, pass protect and catch the football depending on which personnel groupings or play calls the Wolverines employ. Their capable reserves have obvious flaws: Honigford is a converted Offensive tackle for whom receiving remains a weakness; Bredeson is a former quarterback dwarfed by defensive ends; Loveland is a true freshman who needs more time in the strength and conditioning program.

Which explains why Schoonmaker, whom NFL Scouts project as a third-round pick, was given the Featured role against Maryland and finished with a team-high eight targets. Co-offensive coordinators Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss called a play-action pass on Michigan’s first play from scrimmage after the Wolverines recovered Maryland’s fumble on the opening kickoff, and McCarthy connected with Schoonmaker for a 10-yard score. McCarthy repeatedly threw to his tight end on checkdowns, crosses and short curls to move the chains when downfield targets were covered. Schoonmaker had more receptions in Saturday’s first half (five) than he did in any full game last season (three for 21 yards against Indiana).

“The opportunities (for me) were going to be more,” Schoonmaker said when asked about playing without All. “And I had to step up and be ready for anything. Hats off to the rest of our room, too. A lot of guys playing in their first Big Ten game, real Big Ten game, and they answered and did great too. It was a great day for our room.”

Should All be sidelined for an extended period, it will be worth noting how opponents adjust to personnel changes for the Wolverines. Moore and Weiss could use fewer of the multiple tight end sets that guided Michigan to the Big Ten title and replace them with three- or four-wide receiver alignments. It would make more use of a deep receiving corps, but it would also undercut the kind of power football central to Harbaugh’s Offensive philosophy.

Part of what made those tight end-heavy formations so effective for UM were the wide-ranging talents of Schoonmaker and All, who ranked second and fourth, respectively, for snap counts among skill players last season. Their proficiency as blockers afforded Michigan the luxury of isolating them against defensive linemen. Their receiving prowess forced defensive coordinators to account for them on every play, sometimes dedicating significant resources to do so. It might be easier to defend tandems featuring Schoonmaker and one of the reserves whose skills are underdeveloped or incomplete.

“Luke knew the team needed him and had a heck of a ball game,” Harbaugh said.

They might need it from him every week.

