Michigan football linebacker shares it’s tough to defend JJ McCarthy

Michigan football started off the year 1-0 this past Saturday after it defeated Colorado State, 51-7.

But even after a dominating performance, there is just one thing that everyone is talking about. The quarterback controversy in Ann Arbor.

Jim Harbaugh started Cade McNamara against the Rams and he will start JJ McCarthy this Saturday against Hawaii. Harbaugh has reiterated multiple times that he believes either quarterback could lead Michigan to a championship. But the best way to figure out who is more equipped to be the starter in 2022 is to see them both in action during games.

On Monday, Michael Barrett met with the media and he was asked if the rotating of the quarterback makes things uncomfortable for the team. Barrett said it doesn’t, but he like Harbaugh, feels like both can lead Michigan to where it needs to go. The linebacker said that competition brings the best out of you and he believes that’s what’s happening now.

“Not exactly I feel like both of those guys could be a starting quarterback anywhere in the country,” said Barrett. “I feel like just going against those guys. Both of them are locked in and both of them guys are you know they want the starting spot. They’re both competing. They’re both competing at a high level. So I mean, I wouldn’t say that it’s kind of uncomfortable. I feel like it’s kind of bringing the best out of both of them. You know, I feel like just that competition at that, at that level. I feel like it’s kind of like it has to bring the best out of, you know, whoever it is. And I feel like that’s kind of what’s going on.”

Earlier on Monday, Jim Harbaugh was asked about the running ability JJ McCarthy brings to the table. Harbaugh stated that McCarthy runs a four-five 40-time and that he is faster than most linebackers. Which is a big upside to the Michigan offense.

“I think he definitely pulls defenders,” said Harbaugh. “They have to know where he is. I mean our defensive coaches are the same way. There needs to be a plan when a quarterback can run in the four-fives and that gets to be faster than linebackers. So you’ve gotta have a plan to contain that. You can definitely see even if he’s carrying out fake somebody’s paying attention.”

Barrett reiterated how fast McCarthy is and how hard he is to defend during practices. They said there are times that the defense feels like they have him contained, or even stopped dead to rights, but the elusive quarterback finds a way to make a play with his feet.

“Yeah, I mean, you kind of got to make sure that your resume is perfect,” said Barrett. “You got to make sure you have your edges because if he gets outside and we’re in man coverage or something he can beat you with his feet. He’s a fast one. So he can get out of there. You think you have him but he slips out of a couple of tackles. And we’ll laugh about it. Because we can’t really tackle him or touch him in practice. But yeah, we just have to make sure that we kind of keep an edge on and keep the pocket tight whenever. Whenever we rush in, don’t, don’t pass the quarterback, things like that. So you don’t get to Escape on it. But it’s kind of something you got to kind of, you know, focus on when he’s in there.”

The Wolverines are set to take on Hawaii this Saturday at 8:00 pm EDT. It will be McCarthy’s first-ever Collegiate start and all eyes will be on Michigan to see how the sophomore performs under the bright lights of the Big House.