Michigan football linebacker enters the transfer Portal

It’s the time of year where players will come and go.

Some players will decide to enter the NFL draft, others will enter the transfer portal, and those already in the Portal will make decisions on their next college destination.

On Monday, the Wolverines had another player enter the portal.

Freshman linebacker Deuce Spurlock announced on Twitter that he would be entering his name into the transfer portal.

Spurlock was a three-star linebacker according to the 247Sports composite. He was ranked the 91st linebacker in the class of 2022.

The Madison Academy (AL) product played in two games this year with Michigan. They recorded two tackles in reserve playing time.

When he committed to Michigan, he chose the Wolverines over Auburn.

The Wolverines did pick up Ernest Hausmann out of the Portal in December. He was also a freshman linebacker but played a ton at Nebraska.

So far the maize and blue have lost Cade McNamara, Louis Hansen, Erick All, and George Rooks to the portal.