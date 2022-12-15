Michigan Football Lands Productive Freshman Transfer Ernest Hausmann

A little over a week ago, Michigan added Arizona State Offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson to its roster via the transfer portal. Henderson, an NFL prospect, has a chance to start for the Wolverines next season. Today, Michigan added another potential starter to its roster in former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button