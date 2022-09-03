Michigan Football: JJ McCarthy breaks long TD run on 3rd snap

JJ McCarthy didn’t start for Michigan in Week 1, but the quarterback still made a huge difference soon after taking the field.

McCarthy entered the Wolverines’ season opener in the third quarter and on his third snap, broke free on a long, 20 yard touchdown run.

Michigan opened up a 37-0 lead over Colorado State on the scoring play. You can see the video here.

Michigan QB situation

Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh announced an unconventional quarterback situation to start the 2022 season.

Harbaugh announced that Cade McNamara would start the season opener against Colorado State and that McCarthy would start in Week 2 against Hawaii.

From there, he and his staff would make the final decision for who would take the starting quarterback job going forward for the rest of the season.

McNamara vs. McCarthy

Some analysts have speculated that Harbaugh actually wanted to name McCarthy the starter all along, but used the two QB situation in order for McCarthy to make a case for himself by getting on the field.

Making plays like this is certainly a good way to do just that.

McNamara started for Michigan last season, passing for 2,576 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions en route to a Big Ten championship.

But many Wolverine fans are already looking ahead to McCarthy, a Consensus top 10 quarterback Recruit last year, who went 34 of 59 passing with 516 yards and a score with 124 yards rushing and two scores.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook