Michigan Football: JJ McCarthy breaks long TD run on 3rd snap

JJ McCarthy didn’t start for Michigan in Week 1, but the quarterback still made a huge difference soon after taking the field.

McCarthy entered the Wolverines’ season opener in the third quarter and on his third snap, broke free on a long, 20 yard touchdown run.

Michigan opened up a 37-0 lead over Colorado State on the scoring play. You can see the video here.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button