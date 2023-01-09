Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh To The NFL, Violations, Transfer Portal

Jim Harbaugh has every right to look around for a better situation for himself and his family. Over the last three seasons, he’s made it pretty clear that an opportunity in the NFL would be one of those situations. In 2020, no NFL teams wanted him after the uninspiring 2020 season that ended with a 2-4 record. Last year, after beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten and making it to the College Football Playoff, a few teams seemed interested, including the Minnesota Vikings, who actually Flew him out, on National Signing Day, for a job interview that Harbaugh thought he had already aced. They didn’t, so they returned to Michigan. All he did was follow up with an undefeated regular season, another win over Ohio State and another Big Ten title before making the CFP. Now, he’s looking at the NFL again.

It’s not that he’s looking, it’s that he’s looking after saying he wouldn’t. Adamantly. So instead of riding massive waves of momentum, and using the 2021 and 2022 seasons to build on, Harbaugh and his assistant coaches are instead doing damage control and putting out fires. Instead of signing one of the best recruiting classes in the country, prospects are looking elsewhere because of the perceived uncertainty in Ann Arbor. We’ll probably get some answers soon, as Harbaugh prepares to interview with the Denver Broncos this week, but it’s completely up to him as to how long all of this is going to take.