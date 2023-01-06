Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh to be hit with NCAA allegations

If Jim Harbaugh is indeed staying with Michigan football for 2023, per his statement on Thursday afternoon, he’ll apparently have to deal with a Level I violation of NCAA regulations.

The Free Press has confirmed that Michigan is expected to receive an official notice of allegations from the NCAA soon, Charging the program with four Level II violations — those deemed “more than a minimal but less than a substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage ” according to a description adopted in 2019 — and Harbaugh himself with a Level I violation — a “severe breach of conduct” that “seriously undermines or threatens the Integrity of college sports,” per the guidelines.

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh watches drills at the Los Angeles Angels training facility in preparation before the Fiesta Bowl against TCU on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Tempe, Arizona.

The punishment for the Level I violation — which the Free Press has learned is for Harbaugh lying or misleading NCAA Investigators — would be levied against him personally, and could include a suspension for a game or multiple games.

