Michigan Football hosting key transfer Portal target this weekend

Davison Igbinosun, a top target for Michigan football from the transfer Portal will be visiting the Wolverines this weekend. Here’s the latest.

When most Michigan football fans look at the depth chart, they feel pretty good about the 2023 season and they should, because the Wolverines are loaded.

It’s hard to find weaknesses and the one spot that really could use more talent is at cornerback. Will Johnson is going to be the No. 1 and there’s no doubt that he’s going to be one of the best cornerbacks in all of college football next season.

Yet, with DJ Turner and Gemon Green going to the NFL draft, Michigan football still has a need. As we have said before, there are some promising internal candidates such as Ja’Den McBurrows, Myles Pollard, and Jalen Perry, as well as incoming freshman Jyaire Hil that could make an impact.

So if Michigan football doesn’t add anyone to the cornerback room, it’s not going to be the end of the world. There is talent, there just isn’t anyone proven outside of Johnson and of course nickel Mike Sainristil, who is also coming back.

The latest is a transfer Portal target

The good news is that Michigan football is in the mix for one of the top cornerbacks in the transfer Portal right now which is Davison Igbinosun, who played at Ole Miss last season and like Johnson, was a freshman All-American.

There were some coaching staff changes. Chris Partridge recruited Igbinosu, who is out of New Jersey and after he was let go, the 6-foot-2 cornerback entered the portal. Igbinosun was ranked 162nd overall in the 2022 recruiting class according to the 247 sports composite rankings.

The competition for Igbinosun is stiff. He visited UCLA on Friday, is visiting Ohio State on Saturday, and will visit Michigan on Sunday according to Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider.

Igbinosun is going to be a sophomore which usually helps Michigan with the Admissions process. Maybe Partridge put in a good word for Michigan. It’s never a bad thing to get the last visit and Sunday is the final day before the dead period.

There are a bunch of high school recruits on campus too, including a contingent from Ohio. We’ll have more on that later, but this is something to watch and if the Wolverines were able to land Igbinosun it feels like the depth chart would really be complete.