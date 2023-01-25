Michigan football has seven former players in the NFL Entering Sunday

The NFL is down to the final four teams. On Sunday, in the NFC, the San Fransico 49ers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles, and in the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Entering the season, there were 35 former Michigan football players on the active 53-man rosters in the NFL. The Wolverines will have seven former players playing on Sunday in the conference championship round.

In fact, Michigan has the second-most former players suiting up this weekend behind only Oklahoma.

In this article, we are going to show you which former Michigan football players you may see on Sunday. Plus, we will give a brief description of how they did this season with their respective stats.