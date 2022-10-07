Michigan football freshman tracker: Eight have burned redshirt through 5 games

Michigan had six true freshmen Burn their redshirt last season, playing in more than four games.

Through five games in 2022, the Wolverines have already had eight freshmen lose their redshirt.

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh hasn’t been afraid to play young players during this Michigan tenure, but the team has relied even more on freshmen this season.

It hasn’t just been the top-ranked recruits who have seen the field, either. Of the freshmen to appear in all five games, one was a five-star prospect, four were rated as four-stars and three were three-star recruits.

With at least seven games to go, there is certainly plenty of time for others to burn their redshirt.

“Our philosophy has always been that they’re going to be better in the fifth year than they would be in their freshman year,” Harbaugh said earlier this season. “If they can make it into the two-deep and get playing time every week, you feel like they’ll be better football players for having played football. You get better at football by playing it. That’s really it. If they can be in the two-deep, we’ll play them in over four games. If it’s going to be something equivalent to not important time in the game then we’ll just play them for up to four games. Those will be individual decisions based on how much they can contribute versus being that much better in their fifth year.”

Below is a breakdown of who has burned their redshirt, who is nearing the benchmark and who is likely on track to redshirt.

Already burned redshirt

Cornerback Will Johnson

The five-star prospect from Grosse Pointe South was the crown jewel of Michigan’s 2022 class. He is firmly in the two-deep and has played the second-most snaps among freshmen at 107. Johnson has five tackles this season.

Defensive lineman Mason Graham

Graham has arguably been the most impactful freshman so far. He is part of the defensive line rotation and even earned the start against Iowa. The ex-four-star prospect from Anaheim (Calif.) has played at least 15 snaps in all five games and has been on the field for 114 this season. He has been productive, too, recording nine tackles, including 1 ½ for loss.

Edge Derrick Moore

Moore, a former top-100 recruit, was a late coupe in the 2022 class, and Michigan is sure happy it nabbed him. He has played 67 snaps this year and is the team’s fourth-highest graded player on defense among those who have been on the field for at least 50 snaps. The Baltimore St. Frances Academy product has four tackles, including a sack, and four quarterback hurries, according to PFF.

Linebacker Jimmy Rolder

With starting linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green yet to make his debut in 2022, Rolder has played in a reserve role this season, totaling 50 snaps. The ex-four-star prospect from Illinois has four tackles.

Receiver Darrius Clemons

Clemons only has one catch for 7 yards this season, but it’s still noteworthy that Michigan has decided to burn his redshirt. The ex-top-150 Recruit from Oregon has totaled 56 snaps, Mostly late in games.

Tight end Colston Loveland

Loveland was only a three-star recruit coming out of high school, but he has made an early impression. He has carved out a reserve role in a crowded tight end room and has four catches for 33 yards in 47 offensive snaps.

Edge Micah Pollard

Braylon Edwards’ Nephew has primarily played on special teams this year, but he has appeared in all five games. On defense, the former three-star prospect has played 33 snaps and has five tackles.

Defensive lineman Kenneth Grant

Grant is Michigan’s biggest player on the team at 6-foot-3, 356 pounds. The former three-star recruit from Indiana is a reserve player at nose tackle and has been on the field for 44 snaps, recording four tackles.

Nearing redshirt benchmark

Running back CJ Stokes (four games)

Stokes earned the team’s No. 3 running back job out of camp and had 23 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown through the first four games. However, the former three-star prospect fumbled on his only carry against Maryland and did play last week against Iowa. Donovan Edwards also returned after missing two games.

Amorion Walker (four games)

The Speedy Walker played receiver and on special teams in the opener and then received snaps at defensive back and receiver against Hawaii. He made his first career catch against UConn (for 4 yards) and played on special teams against Maryland. He was a three-star recruit from Louisiana.

Likely to redshirt

Quarterback Alex Orji (two games)

In a couple of Michigan’s early blowout wins, Orji received a handful of snaps and carried five times for 34 yards. The former three-star recruit also completed his only pass attempt for 5 yards. Unless there are more quarterback injuries, Orji is likely to redshirt this season.

Quarterback Jayden Denegal (one game)

Denegal, a former three-star prospect, played three snaps against UConn.

Receiver Tyler Morris (three games)

The No. 133 overall Recruit last cycle has one catch for 9 yards in three games this season but will likely redshirt given the depth at the receiver position.

Offensive lineman Connor Jones (two games)

The ex-three-star Recruit has played 15 snaps this season in a reserve role.

Offensive lineman Andrew Gentry (one game)

Gentry was originally a top-100 Recruit in the 2020 class but is a true freshman in 2022 after taking two years off for a mission trip through his church.

Defensive back Kody Jones (three games)

The ex-four-star commit played in all of the nonconference games and tallied four tackles.

Linebacker Deuce Spurlock (two games)

Spurlock played a handful of snaps in the fourth quarter of the UConn and Hawaii games, recording three tackles. He was rated as a three-star prospect.

Defensive back Myles Pollard (two games)

The former three-star cornerback from Tennessee has played nine defensive snaps but has not recorded any stats.

Defensive back Keon Sabb (three games)

Sabb was one of three top-100 recruits last cycle and has totaled 17 defensive snaps this season, recording one tackle, which went for a loss.

Defensive back Zeke Berry (one game)

Berry, who was rated as a four-star recruit, played three defensive snaps against UConn.

Tight end Marlin Klein (two games)

Klein was Michigan’s first verbal pledge in the 2022 class. He was a three-star prospect.

Offensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti (zero games)

Lorenzetti is a former three-star recruit.

Safety Damani Dent (zero games)

Dent is an ex-three-star prospect from Florida.