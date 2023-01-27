Michigan football fills open quarterbacks Coach position

Jim Harbaugh has added a new member to his on-field coaching staff.

Michigan announced Friday that it has elevated Kirk Campbell from Offensive Analyst to quarterbacks coach. The position became vacant a week ago when the university fired Matt Weiss, who has been under investigation by the UM police department for alleged computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall in December.

“Kirk is a bright, young offensive mind that immediately meshed with our coaching staff last year,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “Our Offensive staff was really impressed with his knowledge and expertise of the entire offense, and he was integral to the success of the offense with game planning and opponent scouting. Kirk does an outstanding job developing relationships and I know he will have an outstanding rapport with our quarterbacks. We are excited to have Kirk and his wife, Lauren, as well as their daughter, Riley, continue as members of our Michigan Football family.”

Campbell joined Michigan’s staff prior to the 2022 season after spending the previous two years as Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks Coach at Old Dominion. The team averaged 28.5 points and 385.4 yards per game in 2021 but surged late in the year, scoring 36 points per game during that stretch.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as quarterbacks coach at the University of Michigan,” Campbell said in a statement. “I enjoy my relationship with Coach Harbaugh and our staff, and I look forward to working with them as we develop, mentor and coach great players. My family and I love everything about this university and football program, especially the people that I get to work with daily. I look forward to helping Team 144 reach new heights in 2023. Today and every day it’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine.”

From 2017-19, Campbell served as an Offensive Analyst at Penn State, where he worked with the quarterbacks, scouted future opponents and helped with game planning. Analysts are allowed to speak with coaches on staff, but are not permitted to have direct, personal contact with players.

That will no longer be the case for Campbell, who will now serve in one of Michigan’s 10 on-field assistant roles. Weiss also served as co-offensive coordinator in 2022, but Campbell’s title is limited to quarterbacks coach. Presumably, Sherrone Moore, who shared co-offensive coordinator duties with Weiss last season, will remain in that role.

Prior to Penn State, Campbell was the Offensive Coordinator and Assistant head Coach at Division II Alderson Broaddus in West Virginia for five seasons.