Michigan Football Expected To Flip Stanford Commit On NSD

The attention of the college football world will turn to recruiting on Wednesday for National Signing Day, and there appears to be some fireworks in the making for Michigan.

The Wolverines are heavily involved with one of the more coveted unsigned prospects in freak athlete Nyckoles Harbor, but at this time Michigan appears to be running third at best for the 6-5, 235-pounder behind Oregon and South Carolina.

That one may not go Michigan’s way, but the maize and blue do appear to be in line to flip Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon defensive lineman Cameron Brandt away from Stanford.

The California product started to get a lot of interest following the announcement that David Shaw would be stepping down as head coach. The 6-4, 260-pounder eventually took visits to schools such as Cal, Washington and Michigan this month.

According to 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions, it appears that the visit to Michigan went extremely well, as four recruiting analysts have inserted a Prediction for him to flip to Michigan. Of those that put in a Prediction was their Director of Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, who is rarely wrong.

Brandt Ranks as the No. 453 Recruit nationally, No. 51 at the defensive line position, and is the No. 35 player in the state of California per the 247 Sports Composite.