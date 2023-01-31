Michigan Football Expected To Flip Stanford Commit On NSD

The attention of the college football world will turn to recruiting on Wednesday for National Signing Day, and there appears to be some fireworks in the making for Michigan.

The Wolverines are heavily involved with one of the more coveted unsigned prospects in freak athlete Nyckoles Harbor, but at this time Michigan appears to be running third at best for the 6-5, 235-pounder behind Oregon and South Carolina.

