Michigan football enters the mix for four-star running back

Michigan football has entered the mix for 2024 four-star running back Taylor Tatum out of Longview, Texas. Tatum is the nation’s no. 3 back per 247Sports.

It is early in the cycle of the 2024 Recruit and Michigan football entered the battle with schools such as Baylor, Texas, Tennesee, and others.

Those who have gotten to watch Tatum say he is very good at finding lanes and holes to run through. he will also play with patience, but isn’t afraid to put his foot in the hole and go when he needs to. Tatum can hit a home run-type run with his Breakaway ability.

Tatum is a three-sport athlete at Longview High School as he also plays baseball and does track and field as well as football.

The highly touted Recruit sat down with The Michigan Insider to talk about Michigan (paid subscription.)

In the interview, Tatum said he plans to visit and is “very interested” in Michigan. He also went on to mention that he really likes what Mike Hart has done with the running backs during his time as the running backs coach.

The Maize and Blue currently have four commits in the 2024 class, none of which are a running back, but three of them are four-star recruits. Tatum is the ninth running back in the 2024 class to receive an offer from Michigan, but he is the highest-rated of all of them.

Tatum quickly enters the top of the target list for the Wolverines in 2024; he enters a company full of five-star players like quarterback Jaydn Davis, safety KJ Bolden, wide receiver Ryan Wingo, and defensive lineman Justin Scott.

It is still a long way to go in the recruitment process for the 2024 class as Taylor Tatum probably won’t visit Ann Arbor until early next year and possibly not even until the next football season.

For the time being, Michigan needs to stay in the mix for the four-star running back. Beating TCU and getting to play for a national championship would be a great start to his recruitment process.