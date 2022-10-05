Michigan football energized by fast starts, especially on the road

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — These days, the name of the game for the Michigan football team is to start fast.

And last Saturday during the Wolverines’ 27-14 win at Iowa, they did just that. Michigan scored a touchdown on its opening possession, an 11-play, 75-yard drive that was near perfect — eight straight positive plays only dampened by an incomplete pass, capped by a 16-yard run by Ronnie Bell on a reverse.

“Coming out of the gate, starting fast — that’s something that we definitely want to be about,” head Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. “And I thought we were in this game.”

Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) has started fast all season, outscoring its opponents 65-10 in the first quarter and 133-13 in the first half of its first five games, a schedule that began with three lower- quality Group of Five schools.

Maryland, the first Big Ten opponent of the season, punched the Wolverines in the mouth on Sept. 24 — scoring 10 first-quarter points while making it a game at halftime, trailing only 17-13.

More: Between two bigger games, UM football aims to avoid the trap at Indiana

Michigan aimed to fix that against Iowa, marching down the field on its very first drive of its very first road game of the season, sucking the energy out of Kinnick Stadium early.

“We had a good first 15 plays scripted, and we executed those well,” starting left tackle Ryan Hayes said. “It gave our whole team confidence that we could drive down the field right away, did that and do what we want to do.”

Harbaugh used his Weekly news conference to praise his Offensive coaches — coordinators Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss, running game Coordinator Mike Hart, receivers Coach Ron Bellamy and a group of behind-the-scenes analysts — for their game plan early. It was a smashing success and allowed Michigan to dictate the game against an underwhelming Iowa offense.

While the Wolverines mustered just six points on their next three drives, they never appeared to be in serious danger — carrying a 20-0 lead into the fourth quarter before surrendering a couple of late Iowa touchdowns.

“We had long drives but we had to settle for field goals, which we don’t like,” Hayes said. “But they were also good drives, (and) took time off the clock.”

Said Harbaugh: “That’s how he wants to start a football game. Offensive line coming off the ball and I thought we did a good job, too, of making adjustments as the game went on. Yes, definitely want to be about starting fast.”

Read more on Michigan football:

Michigan right tackle settling in after Rocky’s first start

Jim Harbaugh weighs in on ‘shocking’ Paul Chryst firing, Tua injury

Kickoff, TV announced for Michigan’s Oct. 15 games vs. Penn State

Commit tracker: Wolverines’ top-ranked recruit notches 3 sacks

Michigan’s Offensive line is healthy again, and back to bullying