Michigan football DT George Rooks enters NCAA transfer Portal

Even when things are going well, sometimes, not everyone is going to feel the same way.

In 2021, Michigan football closed strong in its recruiting class by nabbing, not just one, but two defensive linemen in the late period before national signing day. One of those players was New Jersey-based defensive tackle George Rooks.

Rooks redshirted in his freshman year, and appeared poised for a bigger role in 2022, especially given some early playing time. In fact, he even recovered a fumble in Week 3 early in the game, indicating that he was positioned for bigger things. However, since then, we’ve seen quite a bit of Rooks, with freshman DT Mason Graham and second-year tackle Rayshaun Benny being more firmly in rotation.

On Monday, Rooks announced he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Rooks will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school of choice. Without him in the room, the Wolverines will certainly hope that Kris Jenkins will return for his senior year, while other Younger players — such as the aforementioned Benny, fellow second-year tackle Ike Iwunnah, the aforementioned Graham, and first-year Behemoth Kenneth Grant — take the mantle.

Rooks joins QB Cade McNamara, TE Erick All, and TE Louis Hansen as transfer Portal losses for the Wolverines. Thus far, Michigan has gotten one commitment via the Portal in former Arizona State OL LaDarius Henderson.