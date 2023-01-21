Michigan football DL Julius Welschof committed to transfer to Charlotte

Among those who have opted to transfer from Michigan football to another school, this is among the quietest. Yet, it’s one of the most logical decisions, in a way.

Once a four-star recruit and a dual-athlete from Germany, Wolverines defensive lineman Julius Welschof saw his role change multiple times over his Ann Arbor tenure. He started as a defensive end before bulking up and becoming a defensive tackle. After seeing a considerable increase in time on the field in 2020, Welschof saw his role decline in 2021 and he slimmed down to become an edge rusher again. Yet, his role did not increase. Thus, he opted to transfer following the 2022 season.

On Friday, not even announced by Welschof himself but by his international training group, led by Brandon Collier, his new school was revealed. Following Biff Poggi, the Assistant head Coach the past few years, Welschof has committed to Charlotte. Poggi took over the Charlotte program in December and is remaking that program in his own image.

In 2022, only 37 of Welschof’s 236 snaps came on defense, whereas the rest came on special teams. He had 298 snaps in 2021 where 176 came on the defensive line. In the shortened 2020 season, Welschof had 88 snaps, but 82 were on the defensive line.

He had 6 tackles in 2022, 13 tackles and half a sack in 2021, and six tackles and half a sack in 2020. Despite being a 2018 recruit, Welschof has one year of Eligibility remaining, assuming that he doesn’t qualify for a medical redshirt.