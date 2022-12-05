Michigan football DB Mike Sainristil returning for fifth year

While recruiting is the lifeblood of a program, sometimes, so can retaining Talent that you very well could lose. Whether it’s to the NFL draft or NCAA transfer portal, players who are bona fide proven Talent can be gone in a flash.

So, when a big-time player comes back when they don’t have to, it’s a big deal.

Michigan football got such a shot in the arm on Sunday night, as one of its favorite sons and a team captain announced they’re returning for a fifth year. And they’re getting production, as said fifth-year player is Mike Sainristil, who switched from wide receiver to defensive back this offseason.

Sainristil joins transfer Eyabi Okie as a Wolverine who has already announced they will be returning in 2023. In 2022, he leads the team with seven passes broken up and is also fourth on the team with 51 tackles.

He arrived as a three-star from Everett (Mass.) in 2019 and was a productive receiver when that was his primary position. With the 2020 COVID year, Sainristil can return for another year despite never having redshirted.