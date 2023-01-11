Michigan football DB Gemon Green declares for NFL draft

Michigan football will now need to replace both cornerbacks who began the 2022 season as starters.

Senior defensive back Gemon Green announced Wednesday via social media that he will not seek a fifth year of Eligibility and instead will join the flurry of Defenders leaving the program for the 2023 NFL draft.

“The years here have been filled with memories I will have for the rest of my life,” Green’s post read. “To my teammates, I will never forget all the hard work we put into this game. We were able to accomplish some huge goals.

“My time here has come to an end and it’s time to start the next chapter of my life. With that being said, I am Pursuing my childhood dream of playing in the NFL. Michigan for life!! #GOBLUE”

NFL RUMBLING:Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh a ‘top candidate’ after interview with Denver Broncos

WAY-TOO-EARLY COLLEGE FOOTBALL TOP 25:Georgia, Michigan football out front in look at 2023

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback has NFL size and ended his senior season with 20 tackles and four pass breakups. Green, who played in 42 games and 24 starts in his career, tallied 71 tackles, 15 pass breakups and one interception.

A former three-star Recruit from DeSoto, Texas, Green was named honorable-mention All-Big Ten by both coaches and media in 2022. He started at cornerback opposite DJ Turner, who announced last week he too was going to the NFL draft, for the first half of the season before former five-star Will Johnson began to get more reps.

Johnson’s first start came at Rutgers the first week of November, one week after Green was involved in the melee in the Lloyd Carr tunnel following Michigan’s rivalry game against Michigan State. Green was hit in the head with a helmet swung by MSU DB Khari Crump — for which he was originally charged with a felony before pleading down the case to a misdemeanor — and suffered a concussion, his attorney told the Free Press.

Green returned one week later against Nebraska and Assisted on a tackle then started the following week against Illinois and had two tackles. NFL Draft Network Analyst Damian Parson broke down how he sees Green fitting in at the next level.

“Green’s toughness and willingness to run fit stood out initially,” wrote Parson. “He is a cornerback that is not afraid of getting into the action and fills the alley with confidence.

“In the Wolverines’ versatile defensive system, Green is fluid with different coverage responsibilities — he alternates between man, Cover 3 and Cover 6. His speed is sufficient to stay in phase and run with certain wide receivers. I like his man-coverage ability to match up against bigger possession receivers. His physicality and length allow him to cap routes quickly when he is engaged in press.”

He did detail his need for improvement in the running game, however, and how, as a taller corner, he’s not as “fluid” when he moves.

“I noticed some high tightness leading to him prematurely opening the gate,” Parson wrote. “He will throw a Punch with the incorrect hand based on the receiver’s release, forcing his hip to lock. Green has minimal ball production with only one interception and seven passes defended in four seasons.

“His hips and feet are susceptible to quick-moving, twitchy receivers. He does not possess the speed to carry explosive receivers vertically without safety help.”

Senior defensive linemen Mike Morris and Mazi Smith are both also entering the NFL draft, which makes a minimum of four starters in Coordinator Jesse Minter’s defense who could have used remaining eligibility to return.

Wide receiver Ronnie Bell and tight end Luke Schoonmaker both made the same decision, however, Doak Walker finalist and unanimous All-American running back Blake Corum announced his plans to return for his senior season on Monday afternoon.

UM does project to return four starters in the secondary: nickel Mike Sainristil, safety Rod Moore, safety Makari Paige and Johnson, but the corner spot opposite Johnson is up for grabs. Ja’Den McBurrows, RJ Moten, Jalen Perry, Quinten Johnson and true freshman Jyaire Hill all seem like potential mix and match possibilities.