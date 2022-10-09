Michigan football Coach Mike Hart’s Collapse reminds us what we can be

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — You can’t get 50,000 people to agree on much these days, if anything at all. Then a former — and beloved — Michigan football running back collapsed on the sideline Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium and 50,000 people went silent.

They agreed, without discussion or debate or rancor, to show respect, yes, but also to show solidarity about what matters in life. It’s a phrase we toss around liberally these days yet don’t witness its live-action reality often enough.

Not that anyone needed Mike Hart to fall to the ground in the second quarter of a nationally televised college football game against Indiana to remind any of us that we have more in common than we don’t.

But Hart did. And a stadium stuffed with people with infinitely varied views on life showed the kind of Grace that we take for granted but shouldn’t.

