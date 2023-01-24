Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh earned the right to weigh NFL, ex-Wolverines star QB Devin Gardner explains

For the second straight offseason, Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly considered returning to the NFL. That took place despite comments from Harbaugh after the 2022 NFL coaching Carousel that he would not take part in an annual flirtation with professional teams. Former Wolverines star quarterback Devin Gardner joined 247Sports’ College Football Today this week and said he thinks Harbaugh has given so much to the university that it is OK if the former San Francisco 49ers head coach wants to take a look at open NFL jobs.

Gardner was asked how serious he thought Harbaugh considered a return to the NFL this offseason and said that he believes Harbaugh’s goal is to win the Super Bowl one day.

“My whole stance on it from the beginning has been Harbaugh has given a lot to the University of Michigan, even before this past two years,” Gardner said. “I thought he had given a lot to the University of Michigan. But at this point, he has given almost everything, obviously, having almost won the national championship, beating Ohio State in back-to-back years and winning the Big Ten Championship .

“His goal — this is probably from Little Harbaugh, running around and playing baseball with himself against the wall, playing all the positions — he probably always wanted to play football in the NFL and go win a Super Bowl. He had an opportunity to go try to do that, and he didn’t finish the job. And guess who he lost to? If anybody out there has siblings, it feels terrible to have to go to Thanksgiving when you lost to your brother in the Super Bowl. I’ m just telling you. I can only imagine, and the competitor that he is. That is something that he still wants to do. He wants to win a Super Bowl.”

Harbaugh has presided over one of the best runs in the modern era of Michigan’s program over the past two seasons, Guiding the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff on the back of victories over Ohio State and Big Ten titles. The Maize and Blue should return a strong roster again in 2023, led by quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Blake Corum.

It took years of work for Harbaugh and company to unseat the Buckeyes as the Big Ten’s top dog. Gardner recognized the magnitude of those efforts and said a dogged worker like Harbaugh deserves a chance to follow his dreams, even if they take him away from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“We don’t own Coach Harbaugh,” Gardner said. “I think we, as a fan base … and even the university itself, you don’t own Jim Harbaugh. If he wants to go follow a dream, I think he should be able to do it, ecause the one thing we know for certain — when Harbaugh is in that building and he is the Coach at the University of Michigan, he is giving everything. … I’m sure he is sleeping in the building from time to time. When he is the Coach at the University of Michigan, he gives everything. And you have to appreciate that.”