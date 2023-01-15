Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh, Denver Broncos reportedly have ‘strong mutual interest’

Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh and the Denver Broncos have “strong mutual interest,” according to a report this weekend by Ian Rapoport. The Broncos and Indianapolis Colts have been reported most recently as the teams to watch for Harbaugh.

“Sean Payton obviously a big name on the Denver Broncos radar, so is Jim Harbaugh,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “Of course, Harbaugh met with the Broncos virtually for about two hours earlier this past week. Michigan is still trying to lock him up. There is still at least a chance he returns to Michigan. If they have not locked him up, I would expect Harbaugh and the Broncos at some point in the future to get together. … There is some strong mutual interest here.”

Rapoport went on to say that there are three main candidates for the Broncos’ open head coaching job: Harbaugh, Payton and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

“The sides spoke, I’m told, for over two hours,” Tom Pelissero reported earlier this week on NFL Network. “Harbaugh has been weighing his NFL options in recent weeks and has emerged as a top candidate in Denver, so had Sean Payton, the former Saints Coach who remains under contract with New Orleans. The Saints have granted the Broncos permission to speak with Payton.”

Harbaugh and Panthers owner David Tepper spoke about the team’s vacancy left by Matt Rhuleaccording to reports earlier this month from Fox Charlotte’s Will Kunkel and The Athletic’s Joe Person.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported last Sunday that the Panthers plan to focus their search elsewhereand Harbaugh’s side initiated the call.

Harbaugh, who has not closed the door to the NFL despite making multiple statements through the school, issued a response last week to reports of mutual interest between himself and the pros.

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023,” Harbaugh said. “I have spoken with president Santa Ono and Athletic director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. As our legendary Coach Bo Schembechler said … those who stay will be champions.”

Following a lull from 2017-20, the Wolverines emerged as a national power in 2021 by winning the Big Ten and making the College Football Playoff for the first time. But Michigan lost CFP semifinal games to Georgia and TCU each of the last two seasons, failing to make the national championship game.