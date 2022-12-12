Michigan football Coach earns significant bonus with CFP semifinal appearance

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This Michigan Wolverines football Coach has earned himself some Massive bonuses as the men in maize have clinched the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

With an appearance in the CFP, Jim Harbaugh has earned himself an additional $500,000 to his five-year $36 million extension that he signed back in February.

Since we’re talking math, that’s an annual salary of $7 million. If we Punch in the correct numbers and move the decimal, he is up to $7.5 million this season.

They received an additional $1 million after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday (Dec. 3) at Lucas Oil Stadiumtotaling $8.5 million thus far.

Michigan head Coach Jim Harbaugh holds the Trophy after defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. Michigan won, 43-22. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Harbaugh won another $500,000 after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus in week 13, earning a hefty $9 million for the 2022 season.

Suppose Harbaugh and the men in maize can advance past the TCU Horned Frogs is Dec. 31 and potentially win their first national championship in the CFP era. In that case, he will receive a ring and net another cool $1 million, tallying his 2022 season at a whopping $10 million.

Read: Fiesta, Fiesta: Michigan football caps off Big Ten play in historical fashion

At the start of the 2022 college football season, Harbaugh was thinking about jumping ship into the NFL and joining the Minnesota Vikings, and now he’s on the verge of doing something spectacular with a special group of young men.

Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh and Linebacker Michael Barrett #23 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate before speaking to the press after a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (2022 Getty Images)

Two years ago, the Michigan faithful wanted Harbaugh gone from the program after a Dismal 2020 pandemic-shortened season where the Wolverines went 2-4. Now the Wolverines have finished Big Ten play with a 13-0 record for the first time in program history and are winners of 25 of 27 games.

Read: Here’s why Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh should win Coach of the year, again

The Wolverines are back-to-back Big Ten Champions and have made their second consecutive CFP semifinal with an opportunity to advance to the national Championship for the first time in the CFP era, thanks in part to Harbaugh, who is the reigning Associated Press College Football Coach of the Year, and he’s been named the 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Yearso it looks like the money is well spent.