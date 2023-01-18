Michigan football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss suspended

While everything appeared to Rosy inside Schembechler Hall, there’s one big negative for the Michigan football program.

The day after Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble.

According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks Coach Matt Weiss has been suspended pending an investigation into computer crimes that occurred within the football building between Dec. 21-23.

University of Michigan officials late Tuesday placed co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on paid leave while university police investigators probe alleged computer crimes at Schembechler Hall, the nerve center of the football team that includes the offices of Coach Jim Harbaugh and staff. The exact focus of the investigation was unclear late Tuesday, but it’s the latest legal inquiry to emerge during an offseason clouded by the threat of recruiting violations. The change in Weiss’ employment status came less than two hours after UM Deputy Police Chief Crystal James issued a statement prompted by questions from The Detroit News about law enforcement searches on Jan. 10 at Weiss’ home in Ann Arbor and at Schembechler Hall. “The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during Dec. 21 through the 23rd of 2022,” James’ statement reads. “Since this is an ongoing investigation, there is no additional information to share.”

While that’s all incredibly vague and doesn’t really elucidate on what the issue or crime is, certainly we’ll learn more at a later date.