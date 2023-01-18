Michigan football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave following police investigation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – ESPN reports that Michigan Wolverines co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on leave following a police investigation involving a report of computer access crimes.

The University of Michigan Police Department said in a statement to ESPN Tuesday (Jan. 17) night that the access crimes occurred at Schembechler Hall.

Weiss has been away from the team and has not been on the recruiting trail for the Wolverines.

“I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators,” said Weiss to ESPN. “I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment.”

ESPN reports that one of Weiss’ Neighbors said many unmarked cars were showing up outside the co-offensive coordinators Ann Arbor home in some sort of police presence.

The search is believed to be tied to the University of Michigan police investigation.

“The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during December 21-23, 2022,” said University of Michigan Deputy Chief of Police Crystal James to ESPN. “Since this is an ongoing investigation, there is no additional information to share.”

Since being hired at the University of Michigan, Weiss, through two seasons as an Assistant and quarterback’s coach, has helped lead the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff in back to back seasons.