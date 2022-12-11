Michigan Football being undefeated leads to boom for business

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The countdown is on to a college football playoff semifinal between the University of Michigan and TCU.

While the Wolverines are preparing for the playoffs, fans are busy gearing up and driving a boom for business.

“This year they proved last year wasn’t a fluke and Michigan is here to stay.” says one fan. Another added, “When the football team is doing well everyone is in good spirits. More people going out and getting food and drinks.”

Inside Ashley’s Restaurant & Pub on State Street, fans have a lot to toast to, and are enjoying food and drinks on a regular basis.

“Yeah a lot of new faces. A lot of out of towners come here and it’s a safe place not to get harassed,” said manager Jerome Kilcoyne Higgins.

Inside the MDEN, there’s more to celebrate after the quarterback and Coach both dropped by to say hello to fans and sign some autographs. Picking up gear is just one sign of the support Michigan Football is enjoying. Another, is the message from to the team.

“This season has been awesome. It’s my first year as a fan. The undefeated team.” another Wolverine fan told us.

Manager Rose Balzer is also proud to see one of the biggest years ever for the shop.

“It’s huge because it’s going to bring people back into town for the new year whereas a lot of students normally go home and spend time with families.” Balzer said.