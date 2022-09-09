Michigan Football, Basketball hosting five-star top targets

With Michigan Basketball in the latter parts of their offseason and Michigan Football favored by a whopping 52 points, the bigger Battles may be on the recruiting trail as both Jim Harbaugh and Juan Howard are hosting top targets on campus in five-stars Jadyn Davis (quarterback) and John Ball (center) respectively.

For Harbuagh and the football staff, they’ll look to continue what appears to be some kind of momentum with Davis, who will be on campus for the third time already in his recruitment; all three trips have been made in the last four months. The Wolverines appear to be battling Georgia among others in Davis’ recruitment. They are also recruiting a handful of teammates, including a four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwinthe son of former Michigan offensive lineman Jonathan.

Bol, meanwhile, is visiting officially. He has reported offers from Iowa, Texas, Illinois and Missouri among others and is the third-ranked center in the 2024 cycle. He has emerged as one of Howard’s top overall targets in the class and possesses immense upside, having only played organized basketball for a few years at this point.

Davis is ranked eighth overall in the 2024 football recruiting cycle, good for second in the class at the quarterback position. Bol is 13th overall in the 2024 247Sports rankings and is currently the third-ranked center in his class. Neither prospect holds a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction.

Jadyn Davis Scouting report (Andrew Ivins): Already pushing 6-foot. Likely to keep growing. Slender build with room to eventually fill out. A multi-game starter at the varsity level as a freshman. Quick, compact release allows him to spray it around the field. Ball placement a strength early on in his career as he’s accurate more times than not. Uses trajectory to his advantage. Clean footwork. Likes to establish a secure base. Solid pocket presence for his age, but Athletic and creative enough to keep plays alive. Can move the chains with his legs. Doesn’t put himself in many risky situations. Peers consider him a leader in the huddle. Will need to develop some arm strength over the next few years, but already capable of making some high-level throws. Viewed by Trusted quarterback Trainers as a kid that’s well ahead of the curve. Should develop into one of the top passers in the 2024 cycle with the right coaching and mindset.

John Ball Scouting report (Eric Bossi): Like so many young big men, Bol’s numbers can be a bit inconsistent. What is consistent, though, is his high running motor, length, and ability to change things as a defender and big who crashes the boards.

… Simply put, Bol was all over the floor and his energy was infectious. The sellout crowd was loving his shot blocking, hustle and personality and it was easy to see how much his teammates appreciated his effort during a 14 point, 17 rebound and six block outing.

There are going to be some ups and downs as he figures it all out, so evaluating him is going to be a long-term effort and it’s too early to put big expectations on him but there’s no doubting he is among the most intriguing big men in the sophomore class. Butler, Clemson, Illinois, Kansas State and Missouri are among those to hand out early offers and he’s going to be watched very closely by other high-level programs over the next two and a half years.