Michigan football Analyst departs for position Coach role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an Offensive Analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as Offensive tackles and tight ends Coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday.

Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head Coach and Analyst for UM, who was hired last month as the 49ers’ new head coach.

“I’ve had the pleasure of coaching with John this past season. The tight ends and tackles will be very well coached,” Poggi said in a statement. “He has excellent playing experience and has a wide range of power five conference coaching experience. John has a great relationship with the players and is an excellent recruiter because he is a sincere human being. He has a special talent for developing players, and we are very fortunate to have him at Charlotte.”

In his year at Michigan, Morocco helped the Wolverines to an undefeated regular season and Big Ten Championship. In early October, Jim Harbaugh praised Morookian for his role in helping prepare the Offensive game plan for Iowa.

“That plan, it was well prepared. It was well thought out. It was well practiced,” Harbaugh said then.

Prior to his year at Michigan, Morookian was the Offensive line Coach at Akron in 2021. He held that same title at Kansas in 2020 after being promoted from an Analyst role.

Morookian’s career includes two years at Iowa State and Graduate Assistant roles at Indiana and Toledo, his alma mater, where he was a four-year starter on the Offensive line from 2008-11.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Coach Poggi and the new staff he has put together at Charlotte,” Morookian said. “Surrounded by some of the best high school talent in the country and an incredible city, we plan on winning on and off the field! The future is bright in Charlotte!”

Before taking the Charlotte job, Biff Poggi had worked under Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor since 2021 and also served as an Analyst in Ann Arbor in 2016. From 2017-20, Poggi was one of the nation’s most successful high school coaches at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md.

“Biff has been a tremendous asset to our University of Michigan Football program, providing support and mentorship to our coaching staff and players,“ Harbaugh said when Poggi was hired by the 49ers. “He has a great football mind, knows how to prepare a team during the week and on game day, and is a Coach that aims to change the lives of his players in a positive way. Biff is a trusted agent and known friend, and I know that his leadership and ability to develop a team-first culture will be a huge asset to the Charlotte 49ers.“



