Michigan football an early multi-TD road favorite at Indiana

Michigan football’s run as a double-digit betting favorite will continue this weekend, when the Wolverines hit the road again for Indiana.

The fourth-ranked Wolverines opened as 21-point favorites today at Circa Sports in Las Vegas, the first bookmaker in the United States to release college football lines, and are expected to win big on Saturday in Bloomington (Noon ET, FOX). Circa set the opening game total at 56.5 points.

Since then, bookmakers operating inside the state of Michigan — a list that includes BetRivers, Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel — have increased the line to Michigan -21.5. Caesars Sportsbook has increased the total to 57.5, while BetRivers is sitting at 58.

If the number holds (and there’s no reason to believe it won’t, especially that large), it would mark the sixth straight game this season Michigan enters as double-digit favorites. The Wolverines were 40-plus point favorites in their three non-conference games, including 50-plus points against Hawaii, 17-point favorites against Maryland and closed as 10 1/2-point favorites against Iowa.

Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) is 3-2 against the spread this season, failing to cover in wins over Hawaii and Maryland, with four of its five games going to the under (the fifth pushed).

Meanwhile, Indiana (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) is 0-4 ATS this season, failing to cover in its last four games. The Hoosiers were a pick ’em in their season opener against Illinois, a game they won, 23-20.

The Wolverines are 60-10 all time against the Hoosiers, winning 25 of the last 26 meetings in the series. Michigan has not lost a game in Bloomington since 1987.

