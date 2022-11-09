Michigan Football aiming to flip in-state Recruit in 2023 class

Michigan football handed out an interesting new offer earlier this week to three-star running back Darius Taylor who is committed to Minnesota.

The 2023 recruiting class has been an interesting one for Michigan football. So far, it hasn’t quite looked like you would think a recruiting class would after a playoff berth and a Big Ten title.

However, there was the shift in NIL and that set Michigan football back a bit. There’s no question about that. At the same time, the Wolverines are building momentum in this class and are looking to close strong with some flips and late commitments.

The Wolverines have offered a few commitments around the Big Ten, such as a defensive lineman committed to Wisconsin. Now, Michigan is targeting a three-star running back committed to Minnesota and that’s 2023 in-state Recruit Darius Taylor.

Taylor visited for the Michigan State game and reported an offer from the Wolverines on his Twitter account earlier this week. According to his On3.com recruiting profile, Taylor is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the state of Michigan as well as 455th overall and 34th among RBs.

That is according to the On3 Consensus rankings. He’s also ranked in the top 500 according to the 247 sports composite rankings and would form an intriguing duo with Cole Cabana, who is the top running back in the state and is already committed to the Wolverines.

What are Michigan’s chances of flipping Darius Taylor?

Taylor has been committed to Minnesota since April but has come on really strong this fall with over 2,000 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns according to 247 sports.

The Wolverines took notice. They have 15 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class right now, but just seven of the 15 rank in the top 500 of the 247 sports composite rankings.

One of those outside the top 500 is running back commitment Benjamin Hall. There has been some concern about his performance this fall and while this doesn’t necessarily mean Michigan is moving on, it’s clear UM wants to add Taylor and I’m all for it.

Michigan is expected to flip Roderick Pierce, a defensive lineman committed to Wisconsin, and judging by his reaction to the offer, which feels like a dream for Taylor, it seems like the Wolverines will have a good shot to flip him from the Gophers.

Minnesota runs the ball well. But if I was a running back or an offensive lineman, and Michigan football wanted me, it would be hard to say no.