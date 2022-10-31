Michigan football a big road betting favorite vs. Rutgers

For the eighth time this season, the Michigan football team enters game week as a double-digit betting favorite.

And once again, the Wolverines are Predicted to win another Big Ten game in Runaway fashion.

Jim Harbaugh’s team opened the week as a 24-point betting favorite in Las Vegas, where Circa Sports pegged Michigan to coast comfortably in its game at Rutgers on Saturday (7:30 pm, Big Ten Network).

More: UM football still No. 4 in AP poll, and there's a tie at No. 2

If it closes north of 20 points (and there’s no reason to believe it won’t), it would mark the fifth time this season the Wolverines will enter a game as three-touchdown betting favorites or higher.

Since the line went live out west, domestic sports books available to bettors in Michigan have opened their own markets, with FanDuel currently listing the Wolverines as 25 1/2-point favorites vs. Rutgers. DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook and BetRivers all list Michigan -26.5.

The total for the game, or the number of points scored by both teams, is currently available at 45 1/2 or 46.

Michigan is 8-0 and in the driver’s seat for a Big Ten East Showdown at the end of the regular season, holding on to the No. 4 ranking in the AP Top 25. The Wolverines are 5-3 against the spread this season, 2-3 in conference play and 1-1 on the road.

Six of Michigan’s games have gone under the closing total, while another landed exactly on the number.

Meanwhile, Rutgers (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) is 4-4 ATS with a 3-1 mark at home and a 2-4 record in Big Ten play. Five of the Scarlet Knights’ eight games have gone under the total.

