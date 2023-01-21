Michigan Football 2023: Who’s Gone, Who’s Back, Who’s New

In spite of the early off-season dramatics in Ann Arbor, the Michigan Football program has managed to keep a significant amount of future NFL Talent on the roster. Several key Contributors who would have had the opportunity to be drafted this year opted for a return to Michigan for one more shot at College Football’s biggest Prize – a National Championship.

While the Wolverines have been extremely fortunate when it comes to retaining (and gaining) talent, there’s been some inevitable turnover as well – guys declaring for the NFL draft or players opting to enter the transfer portal.

Here’s a look at some of the notable players who are gone, notable players who are returning, and some of the newcomers who could make an immediate impact in 2023.

Who’s Gone

NFL Draft:

Christopher Breiler

Mazi Smith, DL

Ronnie Bell, WR

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Mike Morris, EDGE

Gemon Green, CB

DJ Turner, CB

Ryan Hayes, OL

Olu Oluwatimi, C

Transfer Portal:

Christopher Breiler

Andrel Anthony, WR – Oklahoma

Taylor Upshaw, EDGE – Colorado

Eyabi Okie, EDGE – TBD

Cade McNamara, QB – Iowa

Alan Bowman, QB – Oklahoma State

Erick All, TE – Iowa

Julius Welschof – UNC Charlotte

Louis Hansen – UConn

George Rooks, DL – Boston College

Deuce Spurlock, LB – Florida

Who’s Back

Blake Corum, RB

Kris Jenkins, DL

Mike Sainristil, DB

Mike Barrett, LB

Cornelius Johnson, WR

Zak Zinter, OL

Trevor Keegan, OL

Transfer Portal Additions

AJ Barner, TE – Indiana

Jack Tuttle, QB – Indiana

Drake Nugent, C – Stanford

Myles Hinton, OL – Stanford

Josaiah Stewart, EDGE – Coastal Carolina

Ernest Hausmann, LB – Nebraska

Ladarius Henderson, OL – Arizona State

Freshman Class

Early Enrollees

Cole Cabana, RB

Amir Herring, OL

Jayaire Hill, CB

Cameron Calhoun, CB

Semaj Morgan, WR

Fredrick Moore, WR

Zack Marshall, TE/ATH

Benjamin Hall, RB

Aymeric Koumba, EDGE

Signed LOI