Michigan Football 2023: Who’s Gone, Who’s Back, Who’s New

In spite of the early off-season dramatics in Ann Arbor, the Michigan Football program has managed to keep a significant amount of future NFL Talent on the roster. Several key Contributors who would have had the opportunity to be drafted this year opted for a return to Michigan for one more shot at College Football’s biggest Prize – a National Championship.

While the Wolverines have been extremely fortunate when it comes to retaining (and gaining) talent, there’s been some inevitable turnover as well – guys declaring for the NFL draft or players opting to enter the transfer portal.

