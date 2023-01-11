Michigan football 2023 schedule, opponents

In the past two seasons, Michigan football is 25-3, after having gone undefeated in the 2022 regular season, winning the Big Ten Championship, but losing in the College Football Playoff semifinal to TCU. The year before, the only losses came to Georgia in the semifinals and to Rival Michigan State in the regular season.

2023 brings a similar schedule to 2022, with all three nonconference foes being from the Group of 5 — although all three had better records than any of the three from 2022 in the previous year. Michigan gets Ohio State at home this year, but faces MSU and Penn State on the road.

Here is Michigan football’s 2023 schedule.