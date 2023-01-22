Michigan fires OC Wiess as investigation unfolds

The Ohio State football team is watching with a close eye as things in Ann Arbor begin to unravel. Matt Weiss has been fired by Michigan.

The Ohio State football team is looking at Michigan’s football program with a watchful eye as Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverine administration have fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Wiess. Weiss is under investigation for “computer access crimes,” according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Weiss’ departure will leave a massive hole within the Michigan football program. Not only was he fired due to alleged illegal activity, but this also means that star quarterback JJ McCarthy will have three different offensive coordinators in three seasons in Ann Arbor. Weiss helped lead Michigan to the sixth-ranked offense this past season, averaging over 40 points per game.

The University of Michigan put out a late Friday afternoon news dump to announce the firing, via the Detroit News:

“After a review of University policies, the Athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Coach Matt Weiss. Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

Earlier this week we told you about how the Michigan football program was coming undone. It all starts with the leaders up top as it’s clear that Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Athletic Director Warde Manuel are not seeing eye to eye. Harbaugh has openly been seeking out NFL opportunities during the past two off-seasons. I believe that’s a result of Manuel demanding Harbaugh take a pay cut and change his staff following the embarrassing 2020 season for the Wolverines.

This also follows the unceremonious exit of Josh Gattis last offseason as offensive coordinator. Gattis was rubbed the wrong way from Harbaugh sniffing around the Minnesota Vikings job, thus him accepting the Offensive Coordinator position at Miami.

But ultimately this falls on Matt Weiss for failing to live up to the ethical standards that are expected of him. More news on this will come up in the following weeks as I’m sure local media has requested public records information on the matter. But for now, Michigan will be looking for yet another quarterbacks/offensive coordinator as the Ohio State football team looks on.