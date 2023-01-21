Michigan fires Matt Weiss amid computer access crimes investigation

The University of Michigan announced it has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, who is under investigation by university police for “a report of computer access crimes” at the school’s football facility.

In a statement, Athletic director Warde Manuel said the termination came “after a review of University policies.” The statement added the school would not comment any further.

Weiss has been the co-coordinator at Michigan for one season and with the school overall for two seasons, both of which ended in the College Football Playoff. They shared playcalling duties on offense this season.

Weiss’ firing is expected to be “for cause,” and there’s a clause in his contract that includes “for cause” firings for both Conviction of a felony, along with a conduct clause for morality.

Michigan officials told ESPN on Tuesday that Weiss had been placed on leave. No new evidence has emerged publicly since initial reports of Weiss being put on leave. No charges have been filed in the case.

Weiss, 39, acknowledged the “ongoing investigation” in a statement to ESPN on Tuesday and said he’s “fully cooperating” with investigators.

“I am proud of the success we achieved over the last two seasons and Grateful to all of the Michigan players, coaches and staff. The potential of Team 144 knows no bounds,” Weiss tweeted Friday.

“I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game I love.”

Weiss’ firing means that Michigan will need a new coach at one of the program’s most important positions. Weiss oversaw the precipitous rise of quarterback JJ McCarthy, who broke out as one of the country’s star quarterbacks this past season.

Weiss made $850,000 in base salary and is slated to earn $400,000 in bonuses.