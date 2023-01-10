Michigan Finishes No. 3 In Final AP Ranking

The 2022 College Football season is officially over, and the Michigan Wolverines have finished No. 3 in the final Associated Press rankings for the second year in a row. It’s the first time the Wolverines have had a Top-3 finish in the AP poll in back-to-back seasons since 1947-48. Put simply, it’s been a really, really good stretch for the football program.

Back-to-back wins over Ohio State, back-to-back Big Ten Championships, and back-to-back Appearances in the College Football Playoff – all of which would have seemed like a pipedream to Michigan Football fans prior to the 2021 season. Now it’s a reality for the Maize and Blue faithful.

Although the season ended on a sour note with a Brutal loss to TCU in the CFP Semifinal, coupled with Harbaugh’s flirtation with the NFL (once again), the Michigan Football program is in a good place.

The Wolverines return a ton of proven talent with a lot of experience, including guys like JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, Mike Sainristil, Kris Jenkins, and Will Johnson. Whether offensively or defensively, Michigan will undoubtedly field one of the Big Ten’s most Talented rosters in 2023 – setting up could make for a third consecutive win over Ohio State, Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance.