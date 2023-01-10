Michigan Finishes No. 3 In Final AP Ranking

The 2022 College Football season is officially over, and the Michigan Wolverines have finished No. 3 in the final Associated Press rankings for the second year in a row. It’s the first time the Wolverines have had a Top-3 finish in the AP poll in back-to-back seasons since 1947-48. Put simply, it’s been a really, really good stretch for the football program.

Back-to-back wins over Ohio State, back-to-back Big Ten Championships, and back-to-back Appearances in the College Football Playoff – all of which would have seemed like a pipedream to Michigan Football fans prior to the 2021 season. Now it’s a reality for the Maize and Blue faithful.

